Meet ‘Big Man’: This Massachusetts pup is taking part in 2024 Puppy Bowl

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Patriots may not be competing in the Super Bowl this weekend, but New England fans will have the chance to cheer on a furry, four-legged competitor taking part in another showdown on a smaller gridiron.

A tiny pup named Max from Waltham, Massachusetts, who likes to be called “Big Man,” is gearing up to test his skills in the 2024 Puppy Bowl.

Erin Barnicle, Big Man’s owner, volunteers and runs the social media pages for the Woburn-based Great Dog Rescue New England. She says this year’s Puppy Bowl coincides with the GDRNE’s 20th year of rescuing pups.

Big Man, a chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, was selected after a 12-hour casting call in New York in October and will now represent GDRNE in the Puppy Bowl.

“Max was a star in the green rooms with his adorable giant ears stealing the show,” Barnicle said. “Since filming wrapped we kept the secret until we were allowed to shout from the rooftops.”

Barnicle says Big Man started as a foster pup but found a permanent home with her family when his adopters backed out.

“My husband and I think he completes our family,” Barnicle said. “Max was meant to be in our lives and we are honored and grateful he chose us.”

This year’s Puppy Bowl will be contested between Team Ruff and Team Fluff on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

It will also be the biggest edition yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters, and rescues across 36 states and territories – including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 pounds, and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 70 pounds.

To meet all of the “players,” click here.

