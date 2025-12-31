Medford firefighter pleads not guilty to sending explicit images to person he thought was teen girl

A longtime Medford firefighter has been ordered to stay away from the internet, social media, and minors without supervision following his arrest in a child exploitation investigation.

Hugh McEleney, 63, pleaded not guilty to a charge of providing obscene matter to a minor in Somerville District Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he sent explicit video and images of himself to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Turns out, that person was an uncover officer based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A probable cause statement details a graphic conversation on the messaging app Kik that lasted for over a month.

Authorities allege investigators tracked IP addresses back to the Engine 6 Fire Station on Ames Street in Medford and McEleney’s home a block away.

According to court documents, McEleney has a wife and three daughters.

He’s been with the Medford Fire Department for 39 years where he currently serves as a senior operations facilitator.

He posted $1,000 cash bail following Tuesday’s court appearance.

A spokesperson with the city of Medford told Boston 25 News the Medford Fire Chief and Mayor are aware of the investigation and said the city is cooperating with authorities.

