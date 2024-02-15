MBTA: Trains being held on 3 subway lines due to power problem impacting stations, signal system

BOSTON — Trains are being held on three subway lines on Thursday morning due to a power problem that’s impacting MBTA stations and signal systems, officials said.

The problem is impacting service on the Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line, according to the MBTA.

“Personnel are working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue,” the MBTA wrote in a post on X.

In another post, the MBTA said, “Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line trains may hold at stations as we continue resolving a problem impacting signal and station power.”

The MBTA said that Orange Line passengers can board commuter rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

