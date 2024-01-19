MBTA service changes: February work will impact subway, commuter rail riders

BOSTON — The MBTA on Friday announced a list of February service changes that will impact riders on multiple subway and commuter rail lines.

Service changes are planned on the Red, Orange, and Green, lines, as well as the Fitchburg and Lowell commuter rail lines.

“The MBTA will continue working to improve service reliability across the system, recognizing the challenges service changes cause for riders,” transit officials said in the announcement. “The MBTA encourages riders to use alternative shuttle bus options available.”

The latest February work schedule and expected service impacts are as follows:

On the Red Line:

Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations all day from start to end of service for 10 days from February 5-14 . Beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service every day during the same period from February 5-14 , this Red Line service suspension will be extended to Park Street (meaning evening service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street).

for 10 days from . Beginning at approximately during the same period from , this Red Line service suspension will be extended to Park Street (meaning evening service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street). Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between these stations. A page with dedicated information for riders will be available at mbta.com/RedLine.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

As a result of this service change, there will be longer than normal time between Red Line subway trains where service continues to operate. Riders are encouraged to plan extra time.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

Red Line service will be suspended between Harvard and Broadway stations all day from start to end of service during the weekend of February 24-25 .

during the weekend of . Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Harvard and Broadway.

There will be free fares at Harvard and Broadway stations with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary inspections of Red Line tunnel infrastructure. Crews will also maximize the unencumbered access to the work area by performing power and signal work along the Red Line in the work area as well as station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing.

On the Orange Line:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations all day from start to end of service during the weekend of February 17-18 .

during the weekend of . Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service change is in place for crews to perform critical signal improvement work.

On the Green Line:

Green Line service on the B branch between Copley and Babcock Street, on the C branch between Copley and Cleveland Circle, and on the D branch between Copley and Brookline Hills will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 18 days from February 20-March 8 .

for 18 days from . A page with dedicated information for riders will be available at mbta.com/GreenLine.

B Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Copley stations. Outbound B branch riders will not be charged a fare at Babcock Street (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open. Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Babcock Street.

: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Copley stations. Outbound B branch riders will not be charged a fare at Babcock Street (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open. Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Babcock Street. C Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Copley stations. There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Copley stations. There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open. D Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Brookline Hills and Copley stations. Outbound D branch riders will not be charged a fare at Brookline Hills (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Brookline Hills and Copley stations. Outbound D branch riders will not be charged a fare at Brookline Hills (outbound only). There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open. The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne stations during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

On the Fitchburg commuter rail line:

Fitchburg commuter rail line service will be suspended between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife stations from start to end of service during the weekend of February 3-4 .

during the weekend of . A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife. Local shuttle buses will make all stops between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife. Express shuttle buses will also make stops at Littleton/Route 495 and South Acton and will then operate express to Alewife. There will be no service at Kendal Green with passengers instead encouraged to consider local bus routes at Brandeis/Roberts.

Passengers are expected to purchase a regular subway fare and/or Commuter Rail interzone fare.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

On the Lowell commuter rail line:

Lowell commuter rail line service will be suspended between Lowell and North Station from start to end of service during the weekend of February 10-11 .

during the weekend of . Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Lowell and North Station. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

Transit officials added, “The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.”

