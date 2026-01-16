MBTA plans for thousands of passengers attending FIFA World Cup 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This summer, several stadiums across the country will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The MBTA is anticipating the transport of 20,000 riders per match in and out by commuter rail. This will mean an increase in passengers who are visitors and everyday commuters.

Individuals like William Benitez-Graham told Boston 25 that the influx could be cool to see.

“I’d be interested to see the different types of people who come for the World Cup, as long as I can get on the train, it’ll probably be fine, it’ll probably be fun.”

Others, like Tuft’s University student, Filippa Gesinski, say they’re anticipating the worst.

“It’s going to be a disaster, I think,” said Gesinski. “I think people won’t be able to come from A to B, and most people will most likely take an Uber.”

Phil Eng is the general manager of the MBTA. Over the last few years, improvements have been made to move the trains along. Slow zones have been eliminated for the first time in 20 years, several upgrades have been made, and hundreds of people have been hired.

However, in a recent sit-down interview with Boston 25, Eng says the work is far from done.

“We want to finish this work in 26 before the world cup getting our red line, orange line singles modernized, because that allows operations to be much more efficient, quicker to respond, to keep trains moving in the manner that allows them to count on the higher frequency, more reliable trips, and allow us to respond more timely should something occur,”

To handle all these additional riders, lots of improvements will be made to Foxboro Station. These improvements include one permanent high-level platform on the stadium side for daily riders and two temporary high-level platforms—one across from the existing permanent station and one on the stadium side of the station.

In the statement below, the MBTA told Boston 25 that preparing for the World Cup will be a team effort.

“The MBTA is actively coordinating and collaborating with regional transit authorities, MassDOT, Amtrak, the City of Boston, and national partners in order to deliver safe and reliable service to not only World Cup fans but also regular MBTA riders who depend on the service.”

Other Tufts University students, Ulysse Negropontes and Bianca Piombo, told Boston 25 that a big event like the World Cup can cause a lot of commotion.

“I haven’t seen a World Cup but have seen the Olympics in Paris, and it was pretty chaotic because they blocked the whole city to make it walkable,” explained Negropontes.

Ahead of the World Cup, the three students encouraged commuters and visitors to plan if using the MBTA

“Go extra early to the station. Of course, this can already be heavy on your day if you’re already waking up at seven and having to wake up an hour and a half earlier,” advised Piombo.

The MBTA says communication between global visitors and locals relying on the trains will be vital, which is why there is going to be a public information campaign in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group