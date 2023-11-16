MBTA looking for nearly $25 billion for system-wide repairs

BOSTON — [Coverage Developing] MBTA officials put an eye-popping high new price on infrastructure needs across the system Thursday, estimating that it would cost nearly $25 billion to fix everything that is not in a state of good repair.

The T rolled out its first new capital needs assessment since 2019, when officials under the Baker administration projected a roughly $10 billion cost to replace all outdated MBTA infrastructure with modern alternatives.

The new estimate is nearly two and a half times more expensive than the last capital needs assessment, which officials said is driven by a combination of factors including stinging construction inflation and MBTA assets aging faster than they are being replaced.

“Restoring reliability and ensuring safety are priorities as we rebuild MBTA infrastructure,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Understanding and acknowledging the significant resources needed to bring our system to a State of Good Repair is just one step towards fixing our infrastructure to deliver more robust and frequent service.”

The MBTA is one of the oldest transit agencies in the country, and while there are a number of contributing factors, it’s clear that years of underinvestment have added to the cost of bringing our system back to a state of good repair,” said Eng.

The MBTA repair estimate includes, $6.4 billion for facilities, $5.3 billion for structures, $1.3 billion for commuter rail signals, $1.2 billion for commuter rail tracks, $2 billion for transit tracks, and $5.1 billion for power repairs.

Officials also updated their methodology this time around. As a result of changes to the T’s asset management systems, the latest study counted 83,683 individual assets to produce its cost estimate, compared to 59,073 assets in 2019.

“Timely and appropriate actions are key to mitigating and avoiding more costly and potentially impactful efforts,” said Eng. “Know that we are committed to aggressively addressing our immediate needs – like the recent 16-day outage on the Ashmont Branch to perform track work – as we strive to deliver a modernized system to serve future generations.”

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng planned to discuss the new assessment at a board meeting Thursday, one day after Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt described the need for a “hard, hard discussion” about financing the transit agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group