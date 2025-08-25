MBTA begins late-night service: Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — Late-night service on the MBTA has begun.

For the first time in nine years, subways and several bus lines will be running an hour longer.

Service on Bus Routes 1, 22, 39, 66, 110, SL1, SL3, and SL5 will also extend by about one hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The MBTA is working every day to deliver the high-quality, reliable service that riders deserve,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We know that people travel at all times of the day and night, whether they just wrapped a night shift or were enjoying our incredible restaurants, nightlife, sports, or concerts, so having this extended nighttime service will make a real difference.

Late-Night Service Reminder:

Starting today, 8/24, service is extended by ~1 hour on Fridays/Saturdays on subway & 8 frequent bus routes with 5 frequent bus routes running extended service daily. All modes will be free after 9pm for 5 Fridays/Saturdays: https://t.co/ZiltdqmPQw pic.twitter.com/9f41l1caoS — MBTA (@MBTA) August 24, 2025

All subway lines, bus routes, ferries, Commuter Rail lines, and the RIDE trips will be free on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 9 PM through the end of service on September 5 – 6, September 12 – 13, September 19 – 20, September 26 – 27, and October 3 – 4.

“Safe and reliable transportation is essential, and the MBTA wants to do our part with ensuring that the public has access to mass transportation when they need it,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

Service for some ferry lines will extend by one to two hours with additional trips on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Friday, August 29, through Saturday, September 27.

“Extended service is something that we have been working towards, and I’m proud that the investments being made in the MBTA allows us to now provide later service on subway, bus, and ferries, giving the public the opportunity to choose transit,” Eng added.

For the full list of changes, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group