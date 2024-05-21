Matt Brown and Thomas Smith donate handicap equipped van to Braintree man with cerebral palsy

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Matt Brown and Thomas Smith both deal with paralysis and have each worked hard to build and establish their foundations to help others who have joined this unwanted club.

Recently both men teamed up to purchase and donate a handicap equipped van to Austin Tennison at his home in Braintree. Austin, who was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair his whole life lost his own handicap-equipped van three months ago when it was totaled in an accident.

For three months, Austin went without transportation until Matt and Tom stepped up to help him out.

“It was a no-brainer when we heard about Austin”, said Matt. “Tom and I said let’s put our minds and hearts together and get this done for Austin”.

Austin works out at Journey Forward in Canton, the same place where both Matt and Tom work out.

Journey Forward is a non-profit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of those with spinal cord injuries or disabilities.

Both Tom and Matt want people to know that if you are dealing with paralysis or know someone who is, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

