Massport jacks up driving-related fees at Boston’s Logan Airport

Fees on Uber and Lyft rides to and from Logan International Airport will increase $2.25 per trip this summer, and Massachusetts Port Authority officials also raised other driving costs at the airport.

The Massport Board on Thursday unanimously approved a package of fee hikes affecting passengers who use the apps to book rides to or at Logan, taxi and limo pickups at the airport, and parking for both travelers and airport employees.

Starting July 1, the per-trip fee for an Uber or Lyft pickup or drop-off will rise from $3.25 to $5.50. Under a deal announced with the app companies a day earlier, Massport backed away from its original proposal to impose subsequent fee increases that would eventually push the per-trip charge to $7.50 or higher.

Fees will also increase this summer, and again in fiscal year 2028, for limo pickups, taxi pickups, employee parking, terminal and economy parking for travelers.

Once fully implemented, those costs will land at $7.50 for a limo pickup, $5.50 for a taxi pickup, $275 per month for Logan employee parking, a maximum of $51 per day for terminal parking and a maximum of $42 per day for economy parking.

Massport officials said the hikes are necessary to raise money for airport infrastructure improvements and to incentivize more passengers to use public transit or carpool to get to the airport.

Demand at Logan has been steadily increasing, and officials warn that without investment and behavior changes, the airport’s already-crowded roadways will not be able to accommodate more and more vehicles.

“I’m pretty sure that nobody on this board wants to raise fees. Nobody likes to do that, nobody enjoys that. I know I don’t,” said board member John Nucci. “But to do nothing right now could be a disaster waiting to happen. It’s almost irresponsible not to do what’s needed here today to raise these fees for so many reasons having to do with Logan and the Authority in general.”

