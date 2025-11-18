Massive sperm whale washes ashore on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A dead sperm whale measuring roughly 50 feet long and weighing an estimated 104,000 pounds washed up on a Nantucket beach over the weekend.

The whale has been anchored to the shoreline to prevent it from drifting away, allowing experts to conduct a thorough examination, officials said.

Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket has been working closely with specialists from NOAA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare to determine next steps.

After extensive consultation, experts concluded that removing the whale from the beach is not feasible due to its size and weight. A full necropsy off-site is impossible, so the team will perform an in-place examination and collect as many samples as possible. Additional experts from off-island are expected to join the effort.

Sperm whales are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and officials are reminding the public to stay at least 300 feet away from the animal.

NOAA’s Environmental Law Office is also involved in the response.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group