MassDOT awards $6.5 million to Massachusetts towns, cities for road and transit improvements.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced an award of $6.5 million in funding to 28 municipalities and two Regional Transit Authorities as a part of the Shared Streets and Spaces Program, according to a release from MassDOT.

According to MassDOT, the program provides project funding to help Massachusetts towns and cities make changes to curbs, streets and parking areas, “in support of public health, safe mobility, and community growth and revitalization.”

“These grant awards will advance projects to help support safe travel for everyone, whether they are on foot, bike, transit or in an automobile and strengthen our municipalities across the state,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We look forward to working with local leaders as they address the challenges and infrastructure needs in cities and towns and can help build projects which improve multimodality, accessibility, and safety.”

Here are the cities, towns and RTAs that have been awarded grants in this funding round:

Acton received $187,450 to create and fund three years of a regional bikeshare program in the towns of Acton, Concord, Lincoln and Maynard.

Arlington received $244,833.44 to expand its Bluebikes bikeshare system

Ashland received $250,000 to install a sidewalk, ADA-compliant curb ramps, crosswalks and signage from the Ashland Senior center to the Ashland Middle School.

Ayer received $200,000 to install new ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalk, bike lanes and pavement marking improvements on Sandy Pond Road.

Boston received $229,879.74 to install a new crossing island at the Saratoga Street crosswalk, raised side street crossings at Saratoga Street/Bayswater Street and Saratoga Street/Barnes Avenue, curb extensions at Saratoga Street/Barnes Avenue, all-way stop control at Barnes Avenue/Bayswater Street and green infrastructure for stormwater management. Eighteen curb ramps will also be reconstructed. Saratoga Street will feature continuous green bike lanes, a new bike crossing, dedicated left-turn area and contraflow bike lane aligned with Barnes Avenue for access to Constitution Beach and the Greenway.

Bridgewater received $250,000 to install new sidewalks, curbing and crosswalks and remove and replace sidewalk curbing at Burrill and School Streets.

Brookline received $92,050 to install flex posts to protect existing bicycle lanes and to daylight pedestrian crossings along Harvard Street.

Dedham received $248,128.86 to construct ADA accessible sidewalks and paths, protective curbing, bicycle racks, a water bottle filling station, and bus stop improvements for the Town Green project.

Everett received $249,748 to support operating expenses for the existing six Bluebikes bikeshare stations as well as fund a modest expansion and replacement of some equipment including twenty-four bikes.

Fitchburg received $246,816.56 to construct a bi-directional cycle track at roadway grade beginning at the existing northern terminus of the Twin City Rail Trail (TCRT) at 4th Street and extending north to 2nd Street along with the installation of signage and roadway striping.

Framingham received $236,487.25 to install a new sidewalk, curbing, and ADA-compliant curb ramps on Salem End Road and Maynard Road in Framingham Center in addition to the purchase of two new sidewalk snow removal machines.

Malden received $249,750 to construct a neighborhood pedestrian plaza in the Bell Rock neighborhood, new ADA-compliant curb ramps at seventeen intersections citywide and to install crosswalks at fifty-nine locations citywide.

The MBTA received $240,750.00 to modify an existing municipally owned median and make improvements to adjacent curb ramps and other infrastructure to support ADA-compliant bus stops. Additionally, modifications will be made to parts of Chelsea Street, Bennington Street and Bremen Street in East Boston to provide new connectivity to Day Square for the Silver Line SL3 route and maintain reliable service for the 120 bus route.

Medford received $247,537.08 to fund the operation costs of its Bluebikes bikeshare system as well as the addition of three new stations.

Natick received $250,000 to install Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon signals at existing crosswalks at various locations in addition to curbing and concrete work to ensure ADA-compliance and associated work to maximize sight distances.

Needham received $249,982.29 to construct a new bicycle lane, lane diet, high-visibility crosswalks, and a pedestrian refuge island at Warren Street. Additional enhancements include widening a sidewalk under the MBTA rail line, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps, a bicycle rack with repair station and signage along Dedham Avenue from Lincoln Street to DeFazio Park beyond the rail bridge.

Newton received $217,800 to fund the operational costs for more than 15 Bluebikes bikeshare stations.

Orleans received $96,103 to install RRFBs, sidewalks and signage along Main Street at the entrance of the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Palmer received $208,710.25 to improve the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority public transit stop at Big Y on Thorndike Street with sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage and pavement markings.

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority received $250,000 to enhance transit access and infrastructure in Springfield, Holyoke, and Palmer. This includes installing ADA-compliant ramps, pavement markings, crosswalks, advanced warning symbols and signage, extending bus pads to streets, installing passenger benches and extending sidewalks.

Pittsfield received $235,000 to install a road diet along West Street from Valentine Road to the Government Drive/College Way split, ADA-compliant curb ramps, separated bike lanes, pavement markings, and RRFBs.

Quincy received $250,000 to install a sidewalk as well as a bicycle lane and associated pavement markings between Hannon Parkway and Hancock Street.

Salem received $250,000 to fund operational costs and replenish lost and damaged bicycles for its Bluebikes bikeshare program.

Springfield received $240,144.53 to narrow State Street from four lanes to two lanes and install a crosswalk with a speed table and a High intensity Activated Cross Walk signal.

Wakefield received $246,587 to realign the Oak Street, Green Street and Greenwood Avenue 5-way intersection and adjust curb lines to better define roadway alignment, remove significant portions of pavement, and create a new pocket park. In addition, pedestrian improvements are proposed within the project including the installation of new sidewalks within the intersection, crosswalks, new ADA-compliant curb ramps, an RRFB and pavement markings.

Ware received $ 249,946.33 to install sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and crosswalks on East Main Street in Ware.

Watertown received $146,520 to fund the operational costs of the Bluebikes bikeshare system.

Westfield received $250,000 to extend sidewalks and bike lanes on Route 202 / Southwick Road and to construct a pedestrian crossing refuge, RRFBs and pavement markings.

Winchendon received $209,385.67 to install sidewalks at various locations to create safer connections to the Rail Trail, Ipswich Bus Stop, Winchendon Elementary School, Memorial Park, and the Council on Aging as well as ADA-compliant curb ramps, crosswalks, and a new bus stop at the intersection of Jackson Street and Ipswich Street.

Yarmouth received $18,546.59 to install bike racks throughout The Riverwalk Park.

