Massachusetts woman wins $1M on scratch ticket, plans to go to Disney World

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new car and take her kids to Disney World after winning $1 million.

Lisa Smith of Northbridge played the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 instant ticket game and won big, lottery officials said.

Smith opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Smith purchased her winning ticket at Cumberland Farms on Providence Rd. in Northbridge. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group