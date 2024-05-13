Box truck fire causes backups on the Mass Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Traffic heading east on the Mass Pike in Framingham is backing up as emergency crews respond to a box truck fire.

The truck erupted in flames on Monday afternoon.

A person passing by the scene shared a video of the scene before fire trucks arrived.

This fire was reported near mile marker 113 according to MassDOT.

The two right lanes of the Mass Pike are closed in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

