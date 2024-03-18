‘Massachusetts runs on DunQueens’: Healey, Driscoll rock Dunkin’ tracksuits on St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll opted to wear orange and pink instead of traditional green on St. Patrick’s Day -- and they didn’t disappoint.

During the annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast event in South Boston on Sunday morning, Healey declared, “Massachusetts runs on DunQueens.”

Dressed in the Dunkin’ tracksuits that went viral after Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady dawned them in a Super Bowl advertisement, Healey and Driscoll tossed Munchkins to the crowd at the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall as they made their entrance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, from the mean streets of Salem and Arlington, they are here, the DunQueens,” the host of the event said as an introduction for Healey and Driscoll.

When Healey took the stage, she asked Driscoll,” Seriously, how great is it to be a DunQueen? We get to run everything!” Driscoll joked in response, “I mean yeah, like the MBTA? People love you for that.”

Healey and Driscoll ended their part of the breakfast by inviting a third DunQueen to the stage, Massachusetts’ first female governor, Jane Swift.

The yearly breakfast gathering usually features many of the Bay State’s top politicians, clad in green, making jokes at their own expense.

