Massachusetts residents stock up on rock salt & shovels ahead of Sunday’s storm

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — People were out getting last-minute necessities in Charlestown Friday morning, ahead of up to 20 inches of snow expected Sunday into Monday.

Weather-related items have been flying of the shelves at Charlestown ACE Hardware.

“This wall behind us was completely filled with shovels 48 hours ago,” store manager Scott Bennett said while pointing to a nearly empty wall.

The store was down to just a dozen shovels Friday morning as Massachusetts braces for a lengthy snowfall.

The manager said they received an emergency shipment of rock salt last night, so there’s still some available.

“We can’t get it from corporate ACE Hardware,” Bennett said. “The warehouses are empty.”

The owner told Boston 25 News, she called four different vendors for rock salt and they were all sold out.

Customers were stocking up Friday morning - not just purchasing salt, but the last of the shovels, handwarmers, and batteries too.

“I’m kind of excited, I have little grandchildren and they just can’t wait so it will be fun,” said Jane Turner Michael.

Michael showed Boston 25 a tarp she bought to protect her outdoor furniture during the upcoming snowfall.

“I’ve been meaning to do it all year,” Michael said. “But now that I hear this terrible storm is coming, I thought I better grab it.” Michael said.

Over at Eastern Salt Company’s salt yard in Chelsea, crews have been busy loading up trucks since well before 5 a.m. Friday.

“They’ll pretreat the roads probably a couple hours before the storm,” Eastern Salt manager Cornelius Martin said. “Then they’ll plow on a heavy snow like that they’ll plow and then they’ll salt.

