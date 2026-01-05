Massachusetts reports first flu-related death of a child in state

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported the first flu-related death of a child in the state.

According to DPH’s website, the death happened during the week of December 21, however there were no additional details released about the death.

Current estimated influenza-like illnesses remain very high, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 30 deaths have been reported in Massachusetts.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses and can be mild to severe.

The virus can affect the body’s respiratory system which includes the nose, throat, and lungs. Symptoms can vary, and can include a high fever, vomiting, stuffy nose, sore throat, and coughing.

The CDC advises that the beset protection against the flu is an annual flu vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

