Massachusetts ranks No. 1 among the best states for women

MASS. — March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate 51% of the population, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2025′s Best and Worst States for Women.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to the quality of women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

Massachusetts claimed the top spot as the best U.S. state for women in 2025.

“It has one of the lowest unemployment rates for women,” WalletHub said. “The Bay State, whose governor is a woman, also has the lowest share of women who lack health insurance, at 2.1%.”

Women in Massachusetts can rely on great health care in general, as the state’s hospitals rank fifth in the nation for women’s health care. According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is a great state for women who plan to have children. It ranks as the best state to have a baby in and the best state for working moms.

Here’s how Massachusetts women ranked, according to WalletHub (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

27th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 1st – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 14th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 23rd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 8th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 30th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 1st – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 2nd – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 5th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 4th – Women’s Preventive Health Care

According to the study, the five worst states for women were Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

