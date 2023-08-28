Massachusetts ranked as one of most costly U.S. states to live

Mass — Looking to move to Massachusetts? You might want to think twice because Massachusetts was recently ranked as one of the most costly U.S. states to live in.

A new list done by Now Patient, shows the most and least costly states to live in.

The study analyzed factors such as the average cost of groceries, gas, health insurance, and funerals, as well as taking into account cost of living scores and gym membership prices.

Massachusetts ranked as the fifth most costly city scoring a 7.08/10.

According to the study, the average cost of health insurance is $553 and the average monthly cost of groceries per person is $406.21

Amount Massachusetts, the most expensive states are:

New York Alaska Vermont Hawaii Massachusetts California Oregon Connecticut Maine Pennsylvania

While New York has been named the most costly state to live in, Arkansas has been named the most affordable after scoring a total score of 1.53/10.

To view the full research done by Now Patient, visit the link here.

