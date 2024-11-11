Massachusetts puppy ‘fighting for his life,’ loses both eyes after being attacked by larger dog

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Ribbet, a Labrador Retriever puppy, is “fighting for his life” after the pup suffered a fractured skull and lost both eyes when attacked by a larger dog, after his adopters violated their adoption agreement by placing him into another home, local animal shelter officials said Monday.

A few weeks ago, the three-month-old pup was adopted from Second Chance Animal Services, a shelter based in East Brookfield. The adopters, without contacting the shelter, then rehomed Ribbet in violation of his adoption agreement, shelter officials said.

In his new home with a much larger dog, Ribbet suffered life-threatening injuries when the other dog attacked the small black puppy, officials said.

The case underscores the critical role that adoption safeguards play in protecting vulnerable pets, Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, said in a statement.

“We’re sharing Ribbet’s story not only to ask for help with his care but to raise awareness of why shelters and rescues have these safeguards in place,” Blancato said. “While no approach is foolproof, these policies help protect our animals and give them the best chance at a stable and loving home. Rehoming a pet responsibly can make all the difference.”

Ribbet Ribbet, a three-month-old Labrador Retriever puppy, is bravely fighting for his life (Second Chance Animal Services)

After the attack, Ribbet was rushed to Second Chance’s Community Veterinary hospital in Worcester, where the veterinary team worked “swiftly through their own tears to save his life,” Blancato said.

Although they were able to stabilize the puppy, the extent of his injuries required surgeons to remove both his eyes, she said.

Despite the trauma, Second Chance’s team remains “cautiously optimistic” that Ribbet will recover from his fractured skull and the shelter staff is determined to give him every chance to heal.

Second Chance’s adoption policies require adopters to contact the shelter if they’re unable to keep a pet, and they encourage meet-and-greet sessions with all household members, including other pets, Blancato said.

“These precautions are vital in avoiding preventable tragedies, and Ribbet’s story is a powerful reminder of the potential risks that pets can face without them,” she said.

Ribbet has a long road to recovery, and the costs of his medical care are estimated to be significant, Blancato said.

“Second Chance is asking for the community’s support to give him the best possible chance at a new beginning. Every dollar donated will go directly to Ribbet’s care, and should donations exceed the costs of his treatment, the additional funds will be used to help other pets in need of medical support,” Blancato said.

A new home for Ribbet will be sought once he is safely out of danger and recovered, she said.

Anyone interested in following Ribbet’s recovery or donating to help with the puppy’s medical expenses may visit the shelter’s website.

And “For those who can’t donate, Second Chance encourages sharing Ribbet’s story and keeping this brave little puppy in your thoughts and prayers,” Blancato said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

