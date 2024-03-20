Massachusetts police intensify search for missing Westborough woman

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies join the search efforts for a missing Westborough, Massachusetts woman last seen on Thursday.

Authorities said the phone of missing 27-year-old Olivia Colby was last pinged on March 14 near her family’s home at 21 Mountain View Drive.

There are concerns involving Colby’s current well-being, Massachusetts State Police said.

She is described as a white female, 5′07″ tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and long brown hair with red tint. She has an eyebrow piercing above her right eye and may be wearing a green Army jacket.

There are no known vehicles associated with her, state police added.

The state police and Worcester District Attorney’s Office are involved in the search.

“Rest assured, our heart-felt sympathy goes out to Olivia’s family, friends and loved ones for what they are going through,” said Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi. “We are doing everything in our power to locate Olivia and ensure her safe return to her family.”

Anyone with information regarding Olivia Colby or her whereabouts, please contact Westborough Police at (508) 366-3060 or simply call 911.

