Massachusetts one of the clumsiest states in America, says new study

Is the Bay State secretly littered with banana peels?

New data has determined Massachusetts is one of the most accident-prone states in America, ranking fifth, according to a new study.

The study, undertaken by the Schiller Kessler Group in Florida, says Massachusetts has searched for accident-related terms 85,775 times in the last 12 months, 1,229 per 100,000 residents, with ‘sprained ankle’ and ‘ER near me’ ranking as the fourth and fifth most popular.

The study analyzed average monthly searches for accident-related terms like “urgent care” or “how to tell if a bone is fractured”

Ahead of the Bay State is Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Washington. Minnesota, Maryland, Oregon and New York round out the Top 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

