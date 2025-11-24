Massachusetts nonprofits brace for LIHEAP funding delay as winter nears

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts officials have been pressing the federal government to release Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, which normally reaches states by Nov. 1. This year, the money won’t flow until Dec. 1 — a delay that’s already affecting organizations that help residents heat their homes.

Appearing live on Boston 25 News Now at 3p with Kerry Kavanagh, Sharon Scott-Chandler, president and CEO of ABCD, said the delay is creating uncertainty for both nonprofits and the families they serve. ABCD is one of the largest distributors of LIHEAP dollars in the state. ABCD is currently only able to help people on an emergency basis.

ABCD served 20,000 families during the winter of 2024-2025 and has already received 13,000 applications this season. Despite the funding delay, Scott-Chandler stressed that residents should continue applying for assistance.

How to Apply for Heating Assistance:

