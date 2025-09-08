Massachusetts named one of happiest states in America in new report

Mass. — Massachusetts has been named one of the happiest states in America.

According to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub, Massachusetts is the 9th happiest state in America.

WalletHub examined 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Here is how Massachusetts ranked in the categories:

27 th – % of Depressed Adults

– % of Depressed Adults 9 th – Adequate-Sleep Rate

– Adequate-Sleep Rate 3 rd – Suicide Rate

– Suicide Rate 25 th – % of Civilian Labor Force Unemployed 15 Weeks or Longer

– % of Civilian Labor Force Unemployed 15 Weeks or Longer 5 th – Number of Work Hours

– Number of Work Hours 17 th – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 9 th – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 18 th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 4 th – Safety

– Safety 30th – Share of Adults Feeling Active & Productive

Connecticut and New Hampshire were the two other New England states that came in the top 10. Connecticut ranked 5th and New Hampshire ranked 8th.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

