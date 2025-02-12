Massachusetts man wins $2 million on scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Roxbury man has won $2 million on a scratch ticket.

Vatchel Younger is the first $2 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new $2,000,000 Diamond Cashword instant ticket game that went on sale on Jan. 7, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes. Younger plans to travel and purchase a new car with the winnings, officials said.

Vatchel Younger (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

He purchased his winning ticket at Shaw’s,125 Pearl St. in Braintree.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Cashword instant ticket includes four more instant grand prizes of $2 million.

The game’s Second Chance Drawings will include up to five drawings during the sales period of the game.

In each of the Second Chance Drawings, players will have the opportunity to win second chance prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

