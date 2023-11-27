Massachusetts man wanted as fugitive from justice in two states arrested after New Hampshire crash

ROXBURY, New Hampshire — A Massachusetts man and convicted drug dealer wanted as a fugitive from justice in New York and Massachusetts was arrested following a chase and crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Childlove Gelin, 31, of Massachusetts, was held without bail following his arrest on Saturday. He is facing numerous charges including fugitive from justice, speeding, reckless conduct, open container, driving after suspension, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, and criminal mischief, state police said.

In 2017, Gelin, then 25 and living in Vermont, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing heroin and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont. According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Gelin was later arrested in New York City in July 2022 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

During his weekend arrest, state police said Gelin was found to have two full extradition warrants out of the police departments in New York City and Springfield, Massachusetts.

At about 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Troy Couillard was patrolling traffic in Sullivan on Route 9.

At that time, Couillard saw a motor vehicle traveling westbound and speeding, state police said. He tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused. A pursuit followed, and the vehicle reached speeds of nearly 90 miles per hour, accelerating away from the trooper.

Moments later, the trooper saw the vehicle on Route 9 with heavy damage, after it had struck a utility pole.

As Couillard arrived at the crash scene, he saw two people run away in the direction of a nearby river and into a wooded area. Several troopers and Keene Police officers responded to the scene to try and find the two occupants of the vehicle.

During the search, the passenger of the vehicle emerged from the woods with minor injuries and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment, state police said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a trooper still on scene found a man walking down Route 9 in the area of Granite Gorge. The trooper quickly identified the man as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gelin, and he was taken into custody, state police said.

Gelin was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center for precautionary reasons due to exposure to the elements, state police said. He was discharged from the hospital and taken to the Cheshire County House of Corrections. He was expected to be arraigned in Keene District Court on Monday.

Additional charges are expected pending further investigation, state police said.

Authorities closed Route 9 in the area of the crash for several hours while utility companies repaired damage to the utility pole.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Keene Police and Fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

