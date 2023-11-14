Massachusetts lawmakers to discuss bill that would establish four-day workweek

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday are slated to consider a bill that would establish a four-day workweek.

Lawmakers will first look at a proposal to create a pilot program in the state. The bill was originally filed back in April, but the House is just now taking it up, two days before they go on their seven-week holiday break.

If approved, it would create a pilot program to study the concept of a four-day workweek.

Here’s how it would work:

Employers would have to apply and qualify. They’d have to study the benefits and impacts of a four-day workweek and regularly report their findings for at least two years.

By participating in this pilot program, employers would qualify for a tax credit. This would incentivize a variety of companies to join so that experts can study how a shortened work week impacts people in several different industries.

According to the nonprofit ‘4 Day Week Global’, a four-day workweek can lead to increased productivity, happier employees, and fewer carbon emissions.

Representative Dylan Fernandes is one of the lawmakers sponsoring this bill. He went as far as to say this could help save lives because we are living in an incredibly overworked and overstressed society.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

