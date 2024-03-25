Massachusetts hospital closing its doors for good next week

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts hospital plagued by financial struggles will close its doors for good next week.

Steward Health Care will permanently shutter New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton on Tuesday, April 2.

In late January, Steward said the hospital’s financial performance had decreased by 1,600 percent over the last five years. The healthcare company blamed “skyrocketing expenses” related to labor, material costs due to inflation, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its decision to close the hospital. Steward also said that it owed about $50 million in unpaid rent.

The hospital’s closure means the loss of 39 rehabilitation service beds, 119 chronic care beds, and all ambulance services at the hospital.

Steward Health Care, which owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts, is grappling with a financial crisis and considering pulling out of the state.

Gov. Maura Healey has said that her team is committed to finding “more responsible” ownership for Steward’s hospitals.

The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hold an oversight hearing on the effects of private equity ownership and investment in health care on Monday.

