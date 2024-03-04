Massachusetts home to one of the ‘quirkiest, weirdest, and wackiest’ bars in America

BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to one of the “quirkiest, weirdest, and wackiest” bars in America, according to a ranking.

Cosmopolitan published a list of 17 of America’s “wackiest-themed bars” to “help up the ante on your next night out.”

“A good theme makes everything better, and cocktail bars are no exception. If you’re looking to put a little extra happiness in your next happy hour, swap your standard spot for something more thoughtful,” Cosmopolitan wrote in its ranking.

Cheers at 84 Beacon Street in Boston checked in at No. 8 on Cosmopolitan’s list.

“One of the most beloved 1980s sitcoms comes to life in the heart of Boston at the spot that actually served as the inspiration for the show,” Cosmopolitan wrote of the iconic pub. “Grab a round at Cheers, the place where ‘everybody knows your name,’ then enjoy shareables like flatbread pizza and potato skins.”

The Cheers Replica Bar, which was located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, closed for good in 2020.

The bar was modeled after the hit sitcom that ran from 1982 to 1993. It was sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction in June 2023.

