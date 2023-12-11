In Massachusetts, diamonds top the list of most in-demand gemstones for the holidays, study says

BOSTON — As Hollywood siren Marilyn Monroe once cooed in her legendary film song, diamonds are still “a girl’s best friend” in Massachusetts.

The gem is the most popular gemstone in the Bay State this Christmas, followed by pearls and moissanite, according to a new study by diamond engagement ring and fine jewelry experts Mark Broumand.

The study examined Google search data for over 45 gemstones and nearly 500 keywords to pinpoint the most-searched gemstones across Massachusetts during the past nine months.

Diamonds, with an average of 370,061 monthly searches across the United States, were the top choice in 38 states, including Texas, New York and Florida.

“Recognized for centuries as a symbol of luxury, diamonds have traditionally decorated the engagement rings of iconic stars, most recently including Barbara Palvin and Millie Bobby Brown,” researchers said in a statement.

The popularity of diamonds also continues to soar online, with “#diamond” hitting 24 million TikTok views weekly across the United States.

Pearls were next on Massachusetts’s list of most popular gemstones. The “purely organic gem” was once “deemed so exquisite that Ancient Japanese folklore even referred to it as the tears of mythical creatures,” researchers said.

Pearls “have garnered significant popularity among the American public” with 211,062 monthly searches on Google, researchers said.

“With a history entwined with influential figures from Coco Chanel to Cleopatra, they claim the second spot in popularity for states such as California, Mississippi and Hawaii,” researchers said, adding that there has been a “remarkable” 212.5% rise in Pinterest popularity for pearls since January.

Coming in third as most popular among Bay Staters is moissanite, which has seen a 131% surge in online search popularity over the past five years. Often confused for a diamond because of its appearance, moissanite “offers a more cost-effective alternative due to its lab-grown origin - making it a more eco-conscious decision,” researchers said.

Moissanite “stands out as the third most sought-after gemstone, boasting 277,880 monthly U.S. searches, with significant interest in moissanite rings, necklaces, and earrings,” researchers said, adding that in other states, particularly Ohio, Utah and Nebraska, monthly searches can reach as high as 10,000 each.

“This study underscores the ever-evolving gemstone market by highlighting the significance of diamonds, along with the growing fascination with alternatives like moissanite,” a spokesperson from Mark Broumand said in a statement. “As Christmas shoppers increasingly seek sustainable and budget-friendly options, moissanite stands out as a brilliant choice that not only dazzles, but also leaves you confidence in your purchase.”

Emerald, which is a gemstone almost 20 times rarer than diamonds, came in fourth place in Massachusetts, with a total of 175,145 monthly U.S. searches.

“With a history dating back nearly three billion years, they have graced the styles of icons, including Jackie Kennedy and Halle Berry,” researchers said. Emeralds often reach as high as 6,701 searches in states such as Illinois, Nevada and Georgia and have also experienced a 45% increase in online searches within the past five years.

Rounding out Massachusetts’s top five gemstones is moonstone, with 154,950 monthly searches.

Moonstone, with its “moonlike sheen, healing properties and spiritual characteristics” has been “incredibly marketable to the US public since the late 19th century, particularly during the Art Nouveau era,” researchers said.

Over the past five years, moonstone has garnered a 54% surge in online searches, and is particularly popular in Alaska, Maine and Vermont.

Data from the study was sourced from Google Keyword Planner, where a total of 46 gemstones were analyzed, from agates to zircon, researchers said. Trends were analyzed for all 50 states to collect total search volumes for each gemstone between January 2023 and September 2023. A total of 490 keywords were used to include every gemstone.

