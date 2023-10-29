Massachusetts city ranked 13th safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Halloween is just days away and a city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating.

Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including crime rates, pedestrian protections, law enforcement presence, and more to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Cambridge was ranked the 13th safest city due to the city’s low crime rate, high number of law enforcement employees and safe streets for pedestrians.

Here are the highlights for Cambridge:

Number of registered sex offenders: 1.5 per 10,000

Violent crime incidents: 31 per 10,000

Property crime incidents: 212.4 per 10,000

Average annual pedestrian fatalities: 1 (or 0.09 per 10,000)

Law enforcement employees: 25.1 per 10,000

The top 5 safest cities for trick-or-treating: Naperville, Illinois (No. 1); Gilbert, Arizona (No. 2); Frisco, Texas (No. 3); Sugar Land, Texas (No. 4) and Cary, North Carolina (No. 5).

To view the full ranking, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group