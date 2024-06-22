Mass. woman plans to buy new car after winning $5 million on scratch ticket

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman plans to buy a new car after she recently won $5 million on a scratch ticket.

Kathy Burgess of Lanesborough claimed a $5 million prize after playing the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game on June 18th. Kathy chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $3,250,000 (before taxes).

Burgess says she plans on purchasing a new car from the dealership she works at as well as helping her children with her winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Price Chopper, 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game is a $20 instant ticket that went on sale in February of 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group