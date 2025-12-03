Mass. trooper injured in 3-car crash on highway in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Three people were injured, including a State Police trooper, after a crash in Bridgewater on Wednesday.

According to State police, around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a 3-car crash on the ramp from I-495 north to Route 24 north.

Preliminary information indicates that a passenger car struck an unmarked State Police cruiser from behind and propelled it into a third vehicle immediately in front.

The Trooper and the two civilian operators were transported to area hospitals for care for non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp returned to normal traffic shortly after 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group