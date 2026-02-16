Local

Mass. State Police warning residents of dangers of ice on local ponds

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Massive winter storm BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 25: People walk on the frozen Frog Pond in the Boston Public Garden during heavy snow on January 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Mass. — Massachusetts State Police is warning residents about the dangers of venturing onto ice-covered ponds and lakes this winter.

Officials say the only way to be 100% safe is to stay off the ice entirely.

However, for those who choose to go out, they urge extreme caution and offer the following safety tips:

  • Any body of water that is moving or has a source like a stream or river feeding it is the least safe option and might not be fully frozen
  • The best way to assess the ice is to cut through it with a chisel or auger
  • You want to look for clear ice with a blueish tint for the best quality ice
  • Have at least 4 inches of clear blue ice, and at least 8 inches of milky or bubbly ice
  • Never go on the ice alone
  • Shallow frozen ponds are safest if the ice were to break
  • Have a life jacket or preserver on hand to throw to anyone who may fall in
  • Call 911 for help immediately if someone goes through the ice

Being prepared and making smart decisions can help ensure a safe and enjoyable winter season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

