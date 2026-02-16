Mass. State Police warning residents of dangers of ice on local ponds

Mass. — Massachusetts State Police is warning residents about the dangers of venturing onto ice-covered ponds and lakes this winter.

Officials say the only way to be 100% safe is to stay off the ice entirely.

However, for those who choose to go out, they urge extreme caution and offer the following safety tips:

Any body of water that is moving or has a source like a stream or river feeding it is the least safe option and might not be fully frozen

The best way to assess the ice is to cut through it with a chisel or auger

You want to look for clear ice with a blueish tint for the best quality ice

Have at least 4 inches of clear blue ice, and at least 8 inches of milky or bubbly ice

Never go on the ice alone

Shallow frozen ponds are safest if the ice were to break

Have a life jacket or preserver on hand to throw to anyone who may fall in

Call 911 for help immediately if someone goes through the ice

Being prepared and making smart decisions can help ensure a safe and enjoyable winter season.

