Mass. State Police warning residents of dangers of ice on local ponds

Mass. — Massachusetts State Police is warning residents about the dangers of venturing onto ice-covered ponds and lakes this winter.
Officials say the only way to be 100% safe is to stay off the ice entirely.
However, for those who choose to go out, they urge extreme caution and offer the following safety tips:
- Any body of water that is moving or has a source like a stream or river feeding it is the least safe option and might not be fully frozen
- The best way to assess the ice is to cut through it with a chisel or auger
- You want to look for clear ice with a blueish tint for the best quality ice
- Have at least 4 inches of clear blue ice, and at least 8 inches of milky or bubbly ice
- Never go on the ice alone
- Shallow frozen ponds are safest if the ice were to break
- Have a life jacket or preserver on hand to throw to anyone who may fall in
- Call 911 for help immediately if someone goes through the ice
Being prepared and making smart decisions can help ensure a safe and enjoyable winter season.
