Mass. State Police trooper injured after crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Rutland Saturday night.
The trooper was transported after a single-car crash on Pleasantdale Road, a spokesperson with State Police said.
There was no update on his condition made immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group