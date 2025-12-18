Mass. State Police trooper hospitalized after being involved in hit-and-run crash in Billerica.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been hospitalized after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, police say.

Local and state police responded to a reported hit-and-run crash around 4:00 p.m. on Allen Road, a spokesperson with Bellerica police told Boston 25 News.

The state police vehicle, as well as two private vehicles, were hit in the crash, according to Billerica police.

The state trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have located the suspected vehicle but no one has been charged at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

