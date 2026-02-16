Mass. State Police provide update on recovery of trooper seriously injured in Salisbury crash

SALISBURY, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police Trooper who was seriously injured when their cruiser was hit by another car in Salisbury over the weekend is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

The trooper had just finished removing a ladder from the leftmost lane on I-95 South in Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. Saturday and had gotten back into his cruiser when a vehicle slammed into him.

“The Massachusetts State Police deeply appreciates the care provided by the medical team as well as the outpouring of support from our constituents and law enforcement partners," a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Josue Levi Cuevas Santana of Lawrence, will be charged with the following offenses:

Negligent operation

Speeding

Using a mobile device while driving

Failure to move over for an emergency vehicle

Santana was also taken to the hospital after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

