Mass. State Police cruiser involved in rollover crash in Weston

WESTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was able to walk away after their cruiser was involved in a rollover crash amid icy conditions Sunday morning.

The cruiser crashed near the off-ramp at Exit 123 on the MassPike in Weston around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

An initial investigation indicated that icy conditions contributed to the crash, according to state police.

No one was seriously injured.

