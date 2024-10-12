Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins 1M prize on scratch ticket purchased at gas station

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket she purchased at a local liquor store.

Colleen Robitaille of Pittsfield chose the cash option on her “Electric 7s” instant ticket prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Mart, 1245 West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group