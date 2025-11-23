Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to travel to Italy after winning $25K-a-year-for-life prize

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game.

Vivian Perry, of Blackstone, purchased a Quic Pic ticket at George’s Variety in Millville and matched the first five numbers in the November 15 drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Perry recently claimed the prize, opting for a cash payout of $390,000 before taxes.

Perry says she plans to use her winnings to take a dream trip to Italy.

George’s Variety will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are held seven nights a week.

