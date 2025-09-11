Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to buy house with $10M scratch ticket prize

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently won $10 million on a scratch ticket she purchased at her local convenience store.

Sarah Newton, of Pittsfield, received a one-time payment of $6,500,000 after she chose the cash option on her “$200X” $20 instant ticket game prize, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.

Newton told the Lottery that she plans to buy a house and help her family with the winnings.

She bought the winning ticket at Convenience Plus on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

