Mass. State Lottery winner: Trust claims $5 million final grand prize in instant ticket game

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A law group has claimed the final grand prize in an instant ticket purchased in Uxbridge.
Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XX of Hingham has claimed the second, and final, $5 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X” Cashword instant ticket game.
The trust, represented by trustee Michael Baker, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $3,250,000 (before taxes).
The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil, 1 North Main St. in Uxbridge.
The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group