Mass. State Lottery winner: Trust claims $5 million final grand prize in instant ticket game

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A law group has claimed the final grand prize in an instant ticket purchased in Uxbridge.

Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XX of Hingham has claimed the second, and final, $5 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X” Cashword instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Michael Baker, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $3,250,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil, 1 North Main St. in Uxbridge.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group