Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to buy property with big scratch ticket prize

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Massachusetts State Lottery winner (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is celebrating after recently scratching off a big lottery prize.

George Legrand, of Lowell, won the ninth and final $1 million prize in the “$4,000,000 Diamonds” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Legrand chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000

Legrand told the Lottery that he plans on buying a piece of property with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nouria at 189 Chelmsford Street in Chelmsford. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

