Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to buy new car, house with big scratch ticket prize

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is celebrating after recently winning big on a scratch ticket.

Johan Lopera Bustamante, of East Boston, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Big Money” instant ticket game.

Bustamante chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Lottery.

Bustamante told the Lottery that he plans to buy a new car, a house, and invest the rest of his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sava’s Market at 150 Bennington Street in East Boston.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

