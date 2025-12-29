Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to buy a house after $1M prize won on scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is starting the new year with a big lottery win.

Fritz Arnoux, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, hit for a $1 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.

Arnoux opted for the cash payout, receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

He says he plans to use his winnings to buy a house.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Neighborhood Convenience Store, located at 994 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

