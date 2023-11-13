Mass. legislators to review plans for new soccer stadium in Everett for New England Revolution

BOSTON — Plans for a new soccer stadium in Everett for the New England Revolution are closer to becoming a reality.

Massachusetts legislators are expected to review the measure that would allow the Kraft Group to build a soccer stadium along the Mystic River, the Boston Globe reports.

The measure was included in the supplemental budget released by Senate leaders on Monday.

According to the legislation filed by state senators, the stadium would take the place of an old and abandoned power plant overlooking the river. The 43-acre parcel of land at 173 Alford St. sits partly in Everett and in Boston.

The supplemental budget released Monday states that the parcel “shall be removed from and not be considered to be within the boundaries or a part of the Mystic River designated port area... provided, however, that such removal shall only be for the purpose of converting the parcel into a professional soccer stadium and a waterfront park.”

A designated port area, according to the state, is for marine use and has “features important for water-dependent industrial uses—such as commercial fishing, shipping, and other vessel-related marine commercial activities,” according to the state’s website.

Mystic River is among 10 Designated Port Areas across the state, which also includes Gloucester Inner Harbor, Salem Harbor, Lynn, Chelsea Creek, East Boston, South Boston, Weymouth Fore River, New Bedford-Fairhaven, and Mount Hope Bay.

According to the supplemental budget released by the Senate, if the “professional soccer stadium and waterfront park fail to be permitted and constructed within a reasonable time after the effective date of this act” then the port area designation would be restored to the parcel of land, “provided, however, that such determination of a reasonable time period shall not be made sooner than 5 years after the effective date of this act.”

The New England Revolution currently share Gillette Stadium in Foxboro with the New England Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

