Mass. resident dies after two cases of Legionnaires’ disease found at New Hampshire resort

WHITEFIELD, Mass — A Massachusetts resident has died after two cases of Legioniarre’s disease were recently identified at a New Hampshire resort and hotel.

The Massachusetts resident was diagnosed with the bacterial pneumonia infection after staying at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, New Hampshire, a spokesperson with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services told Boston 25.

Another out-of-state resident who was not identified also contracted the disease, the NHDPH says.

The New Hampshire Department of Health did not state whether the two individuals contracted the disease at the resort.

“Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door,” a hotel spokesperson told Boston 25. “The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023. We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source.”

The bacteria of Legionnaires’ Disease is often found in water and soil.

Sources for infection can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains. It is not spread by drinking or swimming in water.

Legionnaires’ disease causes symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and other side effects consistent with pneumonia.

Four people were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in Hampton, NH in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group