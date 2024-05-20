A Massachusetts native who died during the December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack was laid to rest with full honors.

Seaman 1st Class Frank Hryniewicz, who was born in Palmer and grew up in Three Rivers, enlisted in the Navy on May 28, 1940, and performed numerous deck duties.

He died while serving on the USS Oklahoma. On May 16, he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors as his family looked on and remembered his sacrifice.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Mass. native who died during Pearl Harbor attack buried with full military honors (US Army)

Hyniewicz was highly decorated, earning a Purple Heart Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, an American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), and a WW2 victory medal.

According to Capt. Jeff Draude, Director of the Navy Casualty Office, Project Oklahoma has helped identify 356 of the 388 previously unaccounted for service members who died during Pearl Harbor. The project began in 2015.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group