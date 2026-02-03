‘An immense honor’: Mass. native part of naval crew supporting flyover during Super Bowl LX

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — When you see the Navy fighter squadron flying over Super Bowl LX during the national anthem performance on Sunday, think of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Bradley.

The Massachusetts native, who serves as an aviation structural mechanic, will be supporting the flyover above Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Members of four U.S. Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover with members of the Air Force.

The eight-aircraft flyover formation will include F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and F-35C Lightning IIs from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, F-15C Eagles from Fresno Air National Guard Base in California and B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 and the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, will represent the Navy in the F/A-18, and the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 will represent the Navy in the F-35C.

Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Bradley (US Navy)

Bradley is one of the sailors tasked with maintaining the aircraft for VFA-113.

The driving force behind keeping naval aviators safely in the air is the maintainers on the ground making repairs and ensuring the aircraft are mission-ready, Bradley said.

“This flyover gives military aviation the chance to show everyone a little bit of what we do and the difference we make to the country’s national defense,” Bradley said. “Being a part of celebrating 250 years of this country’s independence is an immense honor.”

Bradley attended Plymouth North High School in Massachusetts and graduated in 2006.

He said he learned the skills and values that have made him succeed in the Navy while growing up in the Bay State.

“Growing up in Plymouth taught me that hard work is good work, because it builds character, and I have applied that to my military career every day,” Bradley said.

Bradley joined the Navy 17 years ago.

“The opportunity to make a big change to my life in a positive way inspired me to join the Navy,” Bradley said.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land aboard Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

