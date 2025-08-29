Mass. man with prior conviction arrested for having child porn

A Wrentham man previously convicted on child pornography offenses has been arrested again on a similar charge.

Wael Isreb, 66, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

Isreb made his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Sept. 4.

According to the charging documents, after receiving information regarding files on the Kik messaging application, a search was conducted at Isreb’s home.

Forensic analysis of electronic devices seized during the search revealed that Isreb allegedly possessed approximately 26 images and 115 videos of child sexual abuse material, Foley said.

The files included a video depicting the rape of a child who appeared to be approximately three to four years old, Foley said.

According to court documents, in 2021, Isreb was previously convicted in a Massachusetts state court of possessing child pornography.

If convicted of the charge of possessing child pornography while previously convicted of a similar offense, Isreb faces a sentence of at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

