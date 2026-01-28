Mass. man gets prison time after third federal conviction for child porn, feds say

BOSTON — An Everett man has been sentenced to federal prison following his third federal conviction for child pornography offenses, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Robert Sokolowski, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor handed down his sentence.

Sokolowski pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count each of possession of child pornography; distribution of child pornography; and receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors said he committed these offenses within months of being released from federal prison.

In September 2024, Sokolowski lost his cell phone on an MBTA Green Line trolley. Prosecutors said after the phone was turned in, an employee attempting to identify the owner of the lost phone discovered images of child pornography on the phone.

The phone was found to contain hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, depicting children as young as toddlers, prosecutors said.

In 2015, Sokolowski was convicted in U.S. District Court for possession of child sexual abuse material and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Also in 2015, Sokolowski was convicted a second time in U.S. District Court for possession of child sexual abuse material and was sentenced to 150 months in prison.

Foley said he committed the offenses in this case seven months after being released from prison for the 2015 offense.

